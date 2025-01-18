FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.2 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Get FirstRand alerts:

FirstRand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.