FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.2 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
FirstRand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.