Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Five Below by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $90.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

