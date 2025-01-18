Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Fluor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. Fluor has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

