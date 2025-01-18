Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.84 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

