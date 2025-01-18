Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.
About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frederick County Bancorp (MD)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.