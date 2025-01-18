Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.56 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 670.27 ($8.16). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.10), with a volume of 1,485,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.54) to GBX 720 ($8.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.1 %

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,775.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 653.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.36.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.