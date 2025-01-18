Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Trading Up 48% – Time to Buy?

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 48% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.
