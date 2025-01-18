Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 14,000 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ING Groep makes up about 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ING opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.