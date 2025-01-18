Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

