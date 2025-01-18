Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Twilio by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $111.98 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

