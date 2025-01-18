Gatos Silver Completes Merger with Ocelot Transaction CorporationOn January 16, 2025, GATOS SILVER, INC. finalized its merger with Ocelot Transaction Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Majestic Silver Corp., pursuant to the terms of the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gatos Silver’s 8K filing here.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
