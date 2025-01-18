GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.74 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

