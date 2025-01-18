GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 1,838,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,686% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
