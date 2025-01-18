Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40.
About Genscript Biotech
Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.
