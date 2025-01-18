GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.05. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands.

GigCapital4 Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIG. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the third quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth about $1,102,000.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

