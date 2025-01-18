Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.