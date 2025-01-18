Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.