Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

