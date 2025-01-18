Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.43 and traded as high as $35.49. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 2,302 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
