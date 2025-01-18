Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 425,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 176,564 shares.The stock last traded at $100.27 and had previously closed at $100.26.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

