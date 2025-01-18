Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 89937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

