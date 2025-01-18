Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.39. 31,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 11,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.
Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.
