Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
