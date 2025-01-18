Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.