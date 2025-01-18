GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,127 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.8% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 695,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
