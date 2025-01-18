Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Insider David Evans Acquires 98,234,500 Shares

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN – Get Free Report) insider David Evans bought 98,234,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,703.50 ($183,045.65).

Gold Mountain Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Gold Mountain Company Profile

Gold Mountain Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Wabag project comprising 8 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 413 sub-blocks located in the Enga Province, Papua New Guinea.

