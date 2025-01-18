Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Insider David Evans Acquires 98,234,500 Shares

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN – Get Free Report) insider David Evans bought 98,234,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,703.50 ($183,045.65).
Gold Mountain Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Gold Mountain Company Profile
