Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.