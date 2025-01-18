Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $53,016.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,048,360 shares in the company, valued at $52,603,911.20. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 282,174 shares of company stock worth $3,062,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.86. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

