Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TT opened at $389.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.70. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $244.11 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

