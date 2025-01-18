Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $434.16 and a 1 year high of $559.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.47. The company has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

