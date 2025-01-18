Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock worth $150,523,585 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

