Goldstone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.