Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,886,331 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The firm has a market cap of £8.21 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

