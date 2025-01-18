GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $69.60. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3,445,986 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,892,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

