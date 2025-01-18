Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 67,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 751,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

