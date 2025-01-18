Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $234.62 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

