Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

