Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

