Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

