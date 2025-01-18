Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,320.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

