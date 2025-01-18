Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 86,115,852 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

