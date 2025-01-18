Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 86,115,852 shares trading hands.
Great Western Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.
Great Western Mining Company Profile
Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Western Mining
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.