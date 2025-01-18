GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. GreenSpace Brands shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 561,000 shares trading hands.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.