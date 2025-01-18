Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.39. Grupo Bimbo shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.