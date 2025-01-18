Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 2,116,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

