Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

