Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and traded as low as $33.85. Halma shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 71,224 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. Citigroup upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Halma Trading Up 6.4 %

Halma Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $9.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

