Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$3.26. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 11,716 shares trading hands.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.29.
About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.