Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$3.26. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 11,716 shares trading hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.29.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.