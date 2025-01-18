Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,540,645 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

(Get Free Report)

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.