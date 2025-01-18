HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 559,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 8,455,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

