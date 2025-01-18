Head to Head Contrast: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tempus AI 0 3 9 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tempus AI has a consensus price target of $56.36, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Tempus AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00 Tempus AI $320.67 million 17.26 -$289.81 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tempus AI.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

