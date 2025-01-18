HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $236.87 on Thursday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $171.14 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average is $248.89. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HEICO will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in HEICO by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

